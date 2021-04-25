3AW
How kangaroos could speed up recovery from ligament and tendon injuries

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Kangaroos could be the key to speeding up recovery after ligament damage.

After five years of research, a leading orthopaedic surgeon hopes to soon repair torn human ligaments using ligaments from kangaroos.

Dr Nick Hartnell says the ligaments are “much stronger than all of the other tissue that’s currently available to reconstruct”.

“We think we can do pretty much any joint … that has a tendon or ligament injury,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It’s all been done in the lab and we’ve proven it in the lab with great success.

“Were hoping to use our technology in the human population in the near future.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
