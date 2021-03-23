How lockdown affected introverts and extroverts differently

People with some personality traits fared better than others during lockdown.

A new study from the University of Vermont found extroverts experienced the pandemic differently to introverts.

Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the University of Vermont, Dr David Rettew, said extroverts went into the lockdown with better moods, but they didn’t last.

“The extroverts started out with a mood that was a little bit better than the introverts at the beginning of the pandemic, but their mood tended to drop,’ he told Ross and Russel.

“The introverts, even though they started out from a lower mood, their mood actually improved.”

