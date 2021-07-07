How lockdowns interstate could impact Victorian classrooms

There are concerns a number of Victorian teachers and students could miss the start of Term 3 because they’re returning from red zones while on school holidays.

Dale Pearce, Principal of Bendigo Senior Secondary College, said three of his staff were still in Queensland.

Thankfully, they appear to be returning from orange zones and will be able to work once they test negative to COVID-19.

“We don’t expect we’ll have too much disruption in terms of staff, but students may well be another question,” Mr Pearce told 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock