3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How lockdowns interstate could impact..

How lockdowns interstate could impact Victorian classrooms

4 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for How lockdowns interstate could impact Victorian classrooms

There are concerns a number of Victorian teachers and students could miss the start of Term 3 because they’re returning from red zones while on school holidays.

Dale Pearce, Principal of Bendigo Senior Secondary College, said three of his staff were still in Queensland.

Thankfully, they appear to be returning from orange zones and will be able to work once they test negative to COVID-19.

“We don’t expect we’ll have too much disruption in terms of staff, but students may well be another question,” Mr Pearce told 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear him discuss the issue

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332