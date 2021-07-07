How locking more people in prison actually makes Victoria ‘less safe’

Locking more people in prison is actually making Victoria more unsafe, according to the president of Liberty Victoria.

It comes on the back of a report from the anti-corruption commission that uncovered shocking data about the treatment of prisoners and bail reform that has led to overflowing prisons.

Julia Kretzenbacher told 3AW Mornings there were no doubt concerning issues that needed to be addressed.

And she said society as a whole suffered as a result.

“What we are actually doing by funneling people into custody is making our community less safe because we are creating a cohort of people who are more likely to reoffend because they’ve spent time in custody,” she said.

It’s fair to say Tony Jones didn’t agree.

Press PLAY below to hear their debate

Picture by Getty iStock