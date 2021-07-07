3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How locking more people in prison actually makes Victoria ‘less safe’

52 mins ago
3aw mornings
Article image for How locking more people in prison actually makes Victoria ‘less safe’

Locking more people in prison is actually making Victoria more unsafe, according to the president of Liberty Victoria.

It comes on the back of a report from the anti-corruption commission that uncovered shocking data about the treatment of prisoners and bail reform that has led to overflowing prisons.

Julia Kretzenbacher told 3AW Mornings there were no doubt concerning issues that needed to be addressed.

And she said society as a whole suffered as a result.

“What we are actually doing by funneling people into custody is making our community less safe because we are creating a cohort of people who are more likely to reoffend because they’ve spent time in custody,” she said.

It’s fair to say Tony Jones didn’t agree.

Press PLAY below to hear their debate

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332