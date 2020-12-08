3AW
How magic mushrooms could help treat severe anxiety

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for How magic mushrooms could help treat severe anxiety

A world-first trial in Melbourne will look into whether an active ingredient in magic mushrooms can help treat severe anxiety.

“What we’ve seen over the past 20 years is that anxiety symptoms seem to improve following a reasonably short treatment program,” Dr Paul Liknaitzky, Chief Principal Investigator of Psychedelic Research at Monash University, told Tom Elliott.

He said the signs were “very promising” in the trial.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain how it works!

News
