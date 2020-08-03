How major supermarkets have responded to new restrictions and curfew

Coles and Woolworths have changed their operating hours and introduced a number of restrictions following the latest tightening of COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Neil Mitchell spoke with both supermarket chains on Monday.

“There’s going to be more than enough products for Victorians, we’ve just now got to recover that supply chain and that’s why the limits are so important,” Chief Operating Officer from Coles, Matt Swindells, said.

“Get yourself a list and come in for what you need, and only what you need, and we’ll get through this fine.”

