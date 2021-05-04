3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How many Melburnians fled to the regions last year

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How many Melburnians fled to the regions last year

Melburnians population declined by more last year than any in year since records began.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows lockdown-hit Melbourne lost 26,093 residents in 2021.

But professor of demography at the University of Melbourne, Peter McDonald, says the drop is likely due to fewer people moving to Melbourne, rather than existing residents fleeing.

“My guess is these numbers are reflecting more the fact that people haven’t been moving to Melbourne,” he said.

Professor McDonald says most flow out of the city goes to satellite cities.

“The regional areas of Victoria, or actually the satellites of Melbourne — Geelong, Torquay, Bendigo, Ballarat, et cetera — have been growing fairly solidly for a long time, from people moving out of Melbourne and going to those places,” he said.

“Trains are very important in this. The faster trains to places like Geelong make a big difference.”

But Russel doesn’t think faster trains are the key to getting more people to make the move to satellite regions. He thinks another, much cheaper, initiative on existing trains would do the trick.

Press PLAY below for analysis of the new ABS population data + Russel’s idea

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332