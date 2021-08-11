3AW
How Melburnians are helping others in their time of need

51 seconds ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How Melburnians are helping others in their time of need

There’s no doubt the past 18 months has tested almost everybody in Melbourne in some way.

But when things get tough, you can always rely on Melburnians to do their bit for others.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Terri Amanatidis (Eleni’s Kitchen and Bar at Yarraville) and then Paul Italiano (Maria’s Pasta at North Fitzroy) on Wednesday.

Both of them have been doing exactly that.

Press PLAY below to hear how Melburnians are helping others in their time of need

Picture by Getty iStock

