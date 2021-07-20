How modern workers expect ‘more than just a pay slip’ from their employer

An increasingly “activist” workforce is demanding their employers act on the major social issues of the day.

A recent survey of 3500 workers found 66 per cent of Australians thought an employer was more attractive if it took action on issues such as climate change.

Amy Smith, Millennial Workforce Expert and Founder of Aligned Tribe, told Tom Elliott there was no doubt young workers viewed employment differently to previous generations.

But Tom Elliott said it could create unnecessary tension in the office.

“Millennials seem to struggle with this, but not everybody shares their beliefs,” the 3AW Drive host said.

