What Neil Mitchell thinks it will take to ‘clean up the Canberra culture’

Neil Mitchell says the federal government is “panicking” and a calm, bipartisan approach is needed to “clean up the Canberra culture”.

The 3AW Mornings host says the problem of sexism and abuse in Canberra has become “politicised” and it shouldn’t be.

“There is a problem. The female voice is screaming that there is a problem,” he said.

“But take the politics out of it.

“Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison need to stand together for decency and equality, stand against harassment, stand against assault, together.”

Neil Mitchell says the federal government’s actions are “based on fear”, and that must end.

“At the moment, the rest of the country is leading the politicians and that’s turned into a moral frenzy which will determine the future of this country,” he said.

“Nobody is willing to challenge the millions and millions of self-righteous words that are being written about this, because they’re accused, or afraid of being accused, of enabling sexism, of enabling assault and abuse.

“Nobody is willing to take a moderate and more sensible approach.

“It’s time for a deep breath and it’s time for a joint stand by Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.

“It’s time to take the politics out of it.”

