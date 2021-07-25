How Neil Mitchell thinks ‘frustrated’ anti-lockdown protesters should be dealt with

Protesters took to streets across the country on the weekend, rallying against lockdowns.

Police are now calling on the public to dob in anyone they know who attended the Victorian protests.

Neil Mitchell says some of the attendees are “idiots who are just there to make trouble” but many are “normally sensible and decent people”.

The 3AW Mornings host says there’s no point abusing those people, and he doesn’t think fines will work either.

“I suspect, buried in the middle of the idiots who are just there to make trouble, there might be some normally sensible and decent people … who are so frustrated and worried about what’s going on that they’ve made a very, very bad decision and gone out into the streets,” he said.

Neil Mitchell says those Victorians need to be convinced to abide by the Chief Health Officer’s rules, not punished, if we’re to stop further rallies from occurring.

“Everybody is under stress. Some have joined these whackos because of it,” he said.

“We need to get them to see sense because we can’t afford to have these rallies happen every month, as they’re now threatening.

“The reality is we have to hold off the potential of a tsunami of illness and death until we have decent levels of vaccination. Until that happens we have lockdown and restrictions continuing and there is no option, otherwise we could see massive loss of life.”

Image: Icon Sportswire / Getty