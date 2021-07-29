3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Neil Mitchell wants to see Melbourne celebrate returning Olympians

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How Neil Mitchell wants to see Melbourne celebrate returning Olympians

The national tour our elite athletes would normally embark upon when they return home after the Olympics won’t be possible this year.

Neil Mitchell thinks Melbourne should step up and host an event to welcome our athletes home instead.

“Melbourne should make a statement for the country,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“What about barges down the Yarra with Olympians on board? Crowds scattered along the river, social distancing?

“A crowd, perhaps you get 20,000 at the MCG. A big stage in the middle, the Olympians are on the stage and on the big screen are highlights of what they’ve done.

“It’ll need a lot of work, but it could happen.”

Associate Dean of Marketing at RMIT, Con Stavros, says it’s a “fantastic idea”.

“I think sport is the turning point here for the way that we deal with the virus. It really rallies people together,” he said.

“It’s a signal of the changing of the narrative … let’s make the message about lifting people up, not locking them down.”

Channel Nine sports reporter Tony Jones has also thrown his support behind the idea.

“It’s something the government should get behind,” he said.

“I can visualise Albert Park Lake. It’s quite expansive. We could actually have people in a COVID-safe manner around Albert Park Lake.

“I mean, could you imagine Jess Fox in a canoe on Albert Park Lake?

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to lift the spirits.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the idea

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332