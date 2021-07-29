How Neil Mitchell wants to see Melbourne celebrate returning Olympians

The national tour our elite athletes would normally embark upon when they return home after the Olympics won’t be possible this year.

Neil Mitchell thinks Melbourne should step up and host an event to welcome our athletes home instead.

“Melbourne should make a statement for the country,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“What about barges down the Yarra with Olympians on board? Crowds scattered along the river, social distancing?

“A crowd, perhaps you get 20,000 at the MCG. A big stage in the middle, the Olympians are on the stage and on the big screen are highlights of what they’ve done.

“It’ll need a lot of work, but it could happen.”

Associate Dean of Marketing at RMIT, Con Stavros, says it’s a “fantastic idea”.

“I think sport is the turning point here for the way that we deal with the virus. It really rallies people together,” he said.

“It’s a signal of the changing of the narrative … let’s make the message about lifting people up, not locking them down.”

Channel Nine sports reporter Tony Jones has also thrown his support behind the idea.

“It’s something the government should get behind,” he said.

“I can visualise Albert Park Lake. It’s quite expansive. We could actually have people in a COVID-safe manner around Albert Park Lake.

“I mean, could you imagine Jess Fox in a canoe on Albert Park Lake?

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to lift the spirits.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images