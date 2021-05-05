How non-alcoholic wine became Australia’s fastest-growing drinks category

Australia’s fastest growing drinks category is now non-alcoholic wine, worth more than $4.5 million last year.

Irene Falcone, founder of SansDrinks, said non-alcoholic wine brought drinkers all the positives associated with normal wine, with none of the negatives.

“Can you imagine having all of those things without feeling crap after,” she said.

Tom Elliott admits he can’t see the point.

Press PLAY below to hear the case for non-alcoholic wine!