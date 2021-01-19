How out of work pilots are taking to the sky without getting in a plane

Airline pilots who have found themselves out of work during COVID-19 are in high demand as drone operators.

CEO and co-founder of Aerologix, a company which matches drone pilots with projects, Tom Caska, says his company is seeking airline pilots because of their in-depth knowledge of aviation safety regulations.

“What we’ve found is airline pilots have an excellent skillset to apply directly to drone technology,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s lots and lots of airline pilots out of work at the moment.

“Probably about 90 per cent globally.

“We’ve been employing lots of different airline pilots and they’ve been fantastic at their jobs.”

Press PLAY below for more.