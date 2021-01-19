3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How out of work pilots are taking to the sky without getting in a plane

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How out of work pilots are taking to the sky without getting in a plane

Airline pilots who have found themselves out of work during COVID-19 are in high demand as drone operators.

CEO and co-founder of Aerologix, a company which matches drone pilots with projects, Tom Caska, says his company is seeking airline pilots because of their in-depth knowledge of aviation safety regulations.

“What we’ve found is airline pilots have an excellent skillset to apply directly to drone technology,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s lots and lots of airline pilots out of work at the moment.

“Probably about 90 per cent globally.

“We’ve been employing lots of different airline pilots and they’ve been fantastic at their jobs.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332