3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Paul Kelly likes to read poetry: Oz music icon chats literature with Ross + John

5 hours ago
JUMP INTO THE STUDIO

Australian music royalty Paul Kelly came into the 3AW studios to discuss not music, but poetry.

He’s just published a new book, Love Is Strong As Death, which is a handpicked collection of his favourite poets and poems.

He joined Ross and John to discuss his other love, and how he likes to enjoy it.

Click PLAY to jump in the studio and watch the full interview

JUMP INTO THE STUDIO
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332