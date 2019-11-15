Advertisement
How Paul Kelly likes to read poetry: Oz music icon chats literature with Ross + John
Australian music royalty Paul Kelly came into the 3AW studios to discuss not music, but poetry.
He’s just published a new book, Love Is Strong As Death, which is a handpicked collection of his favourite poets and poems.
He joined Ross and John to discuss his other love, and how he likes to enjoy it.
Click PLAY to jump in the studio and watch the full interview
Fantastic conversation. If you love words, that was brilliant.
— David Culbert (@Culbert_Report) November 14, 2019