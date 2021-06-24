3AW
How police are stopping people from entering Victoria from ‘red zones’

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria Police has established a “soft border” with NSW, deploying extra resources to border towns to ensure nobody is entering the state from a “red zone” or without a valid permit.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell it was also proving to be more effective than previous measures.

Nobody from a COVID-19 red zone in Sydney, unless they’re a Victorian resident (who’ll be required to quarantine), is allowed to enter the state under any circumstance.

“Given the concerns with the red zones in NSW, we have now implemented a new operation, specifically up around Wodonga, Wangaratta and around there because of concerns about an influx to the snow fields and a potential super-spreader event – that’s what the Chief Health Officer advice is – but right along the border, locally, we’ve sent up extra resources from here,” Chief Commissioner Patton explained.

Press PLAY below to hear Shane Patton explain what’s being done

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
