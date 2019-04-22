3AW
How police found ‘$30,000 of drugs’ down a man’s pants

5 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

A man has allegedly been caught with $30,000 worth of drugs down his pants.

The man, 37, will face the Bendigo Magistrates Court today.

Police say he was a passenger in a car with Queensland number plates that was intercepted at a truck stop in Ravenswood about 2.30am yesterday.

They allegedly found a lock-box in his underwear.

Inside the lock-box sat roughly $30,000 worth of ice, heroin and GHB, police claim.

He’s been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs.

The car’s driver, 50, has been released without charge.

News
