How police found ‘$30,000 of drugs’ down a man’s pants
A man has allegedly been caught with $30,000 worth of drugs down his pants.
The man, 37, will face the Bendigo Magistrates Court today.
Police say he was a passenger in a car with Queensland number plates that was intercepted at a truck stop in Ravenswood about 2.30am yesterday.
They allegedly found a lock-box in his underwear.
Inside the lock-box sat roughly $30,000 worth of ice, heroin and GHB, police claim.
He’s been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs.
The car’s driver, 50, has been released without charge.
