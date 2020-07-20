How police will enforce ‘unprecedented’ mandatory mask rule

From 11.59pm on Wednesday night, everyone aged 12 or over in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must wear a mask when leaving home.

Those who are caught without a mask face a $200 fine.

It’s a major change and Secretary of the Police Association, Wayne Gatt, says while police will fine “blatant breaches”, officers understand there will be an adjustment period.

“The community are dealing with very unprecedented changes and it takes time to communicate, for them to understand, and there’s areas of grey in all of these areas of regulation,” he told Tom Elliott.

“Our members are more than likely going to help the community in that education space.

“I think discretion is an important part of enforcement.”

Mr Gatt said he doesn’t think police will come up against much opposition from the community.

“I genuinely believe the overwhelming majority of Melburnians will just want to help,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.