How quickly Linfox could set up a purpose-built quarantine facility at Avalon

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Linfox Airports boss David Fox says setting up a purpose-built COVID-19 quarantine facility at Avalon Airport within six months would be “an absolute piece of cake”.

Speaking to Neil Mitchell, Mr Fox said it’s “politics that’s causing delays at the moment”, but Linfox is “certainly ready to put our hand up” and build a Victorian quarantine hub.

“We can set up hubs and have them operating within six months,” he said.

“If we had the tick off now it would start tomorrow.”

Mr Fox says it’s “extremely frustrating” that politics is delaying the process.

“We need a solution. We have a solution! We need to get active.

“It’s frustrating how slow this process is working.”

The state government is seeking funding from the federal government to set up a facility at Mickleham on Melbourne’s northern fringe.

Press PLAY below to hear David Fox’s interview with Neil Mitchell

