How registering your Myki could help curtail COVID-19 outbreaks

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How registering your Myki could help curtail COVID-19 outbreaks

There’s a big push for Victorians to register their Myki cards in a bid to help with contact tracing.

Several exposure sites currently listed by the health department are trains, trams or stations.

Nick Foa from the Department of Transport told Neil Mitchell it was critical in helping the response.

“It gives us information we can pass straight on to contact tracers if a public transport site has become an exposure site,” he said.

He said about 48 per cent of public transport users had registered their Myki.

“That’s increased since January last year, but we’d really like to get that number higher,” Mr Foa said.

You can register your Myki by clicking here.

Press PLAY below to hear Nick Foa explain how it helps

Picture by Getty iStock.

