How Renee Zellweger became Judy Garland for biopic ‘Judy’

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the biopic ‘Judy’, which delves into the singer and actresses tragic decline.

She’s in Melbourne for the Australian premiere of the film, and squeezed in a chat with 3AW’s Denis Walter.

The American actress said she was shocked when she was approached about the role.

“I didn’t expect that in telling the story of this iconic singer, that I would come to mind, so I was kind of thrilled actually, that they sent it my way!,” she told Denis Walter.

Zellweger said she didn’t know much about The Wizard of Oz star’s life until she landed the role.

“I didn’t know much about her early life, and I certainly didn’t know about the circumstances she was grappling with in her final chapter either,” she said.

Zellweger’s costumes for the film were designed to help her mimic Garland’s body language.

“The designer, she’s incredible, Jany Temime, she stitched them to my body to fit how I should be standing in the performance, it was very helpful actually!,” she said.

Image: Sam Tabone