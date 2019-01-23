How Ross Stevenson ruined his mate’s birthday surprise!

Have you ever ruined a surprise for somebody else?

Turns out Ross Stevenson has.

It led to the question on 3AW Breakfast this morning – should he have twigged?

The story dates back to April, 2015, when Ross had a horse running at Tatura.

He noticed one of the races was called the Alan McLean 60th Classic Handicap.

He has a mate called Alan McLean who was about that age at the time.

So, he text him to ask.

Alan’s response?

“That must be the surprise my wife has organised for me for my 60th birthday.”

Surprise ruined.

Ross and John gave Alan a ring on Wednesday.

“All I can say is … sorry about that,” Ross said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW