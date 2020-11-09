3AW
How Russell Coight helped young Grace survive a snake bite!

4 hours ago
The Rumour File
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A nine-year-old girl who was bitten on the foot by a 1.5 metre long Tiger snake west of Melbourne last week handled the traumatic event by following advice from her favourite survival expert – Russell Coight.

Grace was in the garden at home when the snake lashed out.

But she kept her cool!

“It’s OK mum, I know what to do because Russell Coight told me,” Grace told her mum shortly after being bitten.

She spent the night in hospital but is now home and recovering well.

3AW Breakfast managed to track down Russell, who congratulated Grace on following his “great” advice!

“Do you think your mum might nominate me for Australian Of The Year?” the ever-humble Coight asked Grace.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast!

