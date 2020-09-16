Retailers masquerading as convenience stores to dodge Stage 4 rules

Retailers masquerading as convenience stores to bypass Melbourne’s Stage 4 trading restrictions are popping up across the city.

Convenience stores are allowed to remain open in Stage 4, while many other retailers have been forced to close.

To get around the rule, some shops have put up signs reading ‘convenience store’ in order to remain open.

CEO of the Australasian Association of Convenience Stores, Jeff Rogut, said he understands retailers are frustrated, but their actions could harm legitimate convenience stores.

“Customers certainly are looking at shopping in smaller local stores,” he said.

“From what I can understand … they’re just putting up paper signs.

“If they are affecting genuine retailers, there are rules and regulations in place and the government needs to do what they need to do.”

