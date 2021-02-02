3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How small wineries got ‘exactly..

How small wineries got ‘exactly the boost’ they needed

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How small wineries got ‘exactly the boost’ they needed

With international travel restricted and fears that travelling interstate may result in being stranded, Australians are holidaying in their home states and small wineries are benefitting.

Revenue for some wineries has risen by 200 to 300 per cent.

Winemaker from Hoddles Creek Estate, Franco D’Anna, says it’s been a boom.

“It was exactly the boost we needed,” he told Ross and Russel.

“During lockdown a lot of income streams for wineries were pretty much shut off, with restaurants and cellar doors closed.”

Mr D’Anna says the Yarra Valley is lucky not to rely heavily on China for wine exports, with Australian wine tariffs hitting some winemakers hard.

He says Hoddles Creek Estate has only one problem.

“Getting hospitality staff has been the biggest issue so far!,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332