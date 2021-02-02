How small wineries got ‘exactly the boost’ they needed

With international travel restricted and fears that travelling interstate may result in being stranded, Australians are holidaying in their home states and small wineries are benefitting.

Revenue for some wineries has risen by 200 to 300 per cent.

Winemaker from Hoddles Creek Estate, Franco D’Anna, says it’s been a boom.

“It was exactly the boost we needed,” he told Ross and Russel.

“During lockdown a lot of income streams for wineries were pretty much shut off, with restaurants and cellar doors closed.”

Mr D’Anna says the Yarra Valley is lucky not to rely heavily on China for wine exports, with Australian wine tariffs hitting some winemakers hard.

He says Hoddles Creek Estate has only one problem.

“Getting hospitality staff has been the biggest issue so far!,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.