How some Melburnians are ‘fighting back’ and spreading messages of hope in lockdown

Neil Mitchell today called on listeners to “fight back against the stresses of this lockdown”, and received some wonderful messages and calls from listeners finding light in dark times.

Listener Michael’s children painted Elephant Rock in Dewhurst, which is regularly painted by locals, with a message of hope and resilience.

“We’ve got this, Victoria. Victory,” the kids wrote on the rock.

Meanwhile, Sunbury business owner Sarah has put together more than 80 ‘hampers of happiness’ for people doing it tough.

“I go around to small businesses seeing what they can kind of share, and give them … to people that are having a really tough time,” she told Neil Mitchell.

