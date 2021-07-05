3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How some video games could actually be helping kids in the classroom

2 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for How some video games could actually be helping kids in the classroom

Video games with strategy and “levels” could be good for kids in the classroom, new research suggests.

It could be particularly useful for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

There are also social aspects in the online age.

Ron Curry, CEO of The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, said balance was key.

“Two or three hours playing when it’s pouring rain, freezing cold and in lockdown, that’s great, but if they’re forgoing a game of football or going out with their friends for it, then that’s no so great,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear what sort of games help learning

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332