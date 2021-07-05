How some video games could actually be helping kids in the classroom

Video games with strategy and “levels” could be good for kids in the classroom, new research suggests.

It could be particularly useful for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

There are also social aspects in the online age.

Ron Curry, CEO of The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, said balance was key.

“Two or three hours playing when it’s pouring rain, freezing cold and in lockdown, that’s great, but if they’re forgoing a game of football or going out with their friends for it, then that’s no so great,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear what sort of games help learning

Picture by Getty iStock