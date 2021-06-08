3AW
How soon Victorian students could return to the classroom

5 hours ago
Melbourne’s lockdown rules are expected to be eased on Friday, with an announcement on the changes likely today.

The Herald Sun reports the rule relaxation will include a return to classrooms for students, and they could be back to face-to-face learning as early as Friday.

President of the Victorian Principals Association, Andrew Dalgleish, welcomed the news.

“I think kids, staff and parents would be very happy,” he told Ross and Russel.

“School is the best place for students, face-to-face, with their teachers, with their classmates around them.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Mr Dalgleish’s reaction to news kids could return to school on Friday

 

