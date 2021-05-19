3AW
How tech dogs are sniffing out criminals

7 hours ago
see a tech dog in action
Article image for How tech dogs are sniffing out criminals

Police dogs have been taught to sniff out concealed electronic storage devices which are half the size of a fingernail.

Australian Federal Police currently have three dogs trained to sniff out the devices, which may have otherwise been missed in child abuse, counterterrorism, fraud and drug investigations.

Australian Federal Police Aviation Superintendent Simon Henry says the dogs learn by repetition.

“It’s all through positive reinforcement, repetitive run, after run, after run,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If we cant see it through our own searching the dogs can come in, and just through the scent detection from that little device, they can help point us to where it is.”

There are only three dogs who can currently sniff out electronic devices, but AFP has secured funding to train another 12 in coming years.

Press PLAY below to see one of the dogs in action

Press PLAY below to hear more on how the dogs learn to sniff out technology

News
