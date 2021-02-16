How Telstra is cracking down on scam callers 

If you’re a Telstra customer and have noticed a drop-off in scam calls recently, this might be why.

Telstra has introduced new technology which automatically blocks about 1.5 million scam calls a week.

Chief information security officer at Telstra, Narelle Devine, says scam calls cost Australians millions of dollars every year.

“There’s a lot of them that are generally annoying, but more importantly there’s also a lot of them that are costing Australians a lot of money. Last year it was $48 million,” she said.

New technology has allowed Telstra to drastically boost in the number of fraudulent calls blocked.

“We’ve always been blocking scam calls but we were doing it quite manually, so we were blocking around one million on average per month,” Ms Devine told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ve been able to … automate a lot of those functions so we are now blocking around … 6.5 million a month.”

