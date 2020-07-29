3AW
3AW
How the ADF is helping manage Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Forty Australian Defence Force doctors and nurses have been sent in Victorian aged care facilities to help manage the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

It comes as a second ADF member deployed to Victoria tested positive to the coronavirus after working at a testing site in the northern suburbs.

As of Tuesday, there were 769 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria’s aged care facilities.

A specialist AUSMAT team, trained to handle humanitarian disasters has also been deployed as hundreds of residents are taken to hospitals.

Brigadier Matt Burr, commanding officer of the COVID-19 taskforce, told Neil Mitchell the personnel involved are trained and equipped to deal with the unfolding crisis.

Another 100 members are helping with contact tracing.

But there’s still no role in hotel quarantine.

“There’s been no request,” Brigadier Burr said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

