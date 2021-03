Commodore Greg Yorke has given Neil Mitchell an insight into how a containership got stuck in the Suez Canal (and how it can be freed).

He has more than 40 years experience in the navy.

“It’s wedged pretty tight,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“It’s 200,000 tonnes of ship, 14 metres into the water.

“To pull it off is going to take some effort.”

