Hopes the creative sector will breathe life into Melbourne’s ailing CBD

The creative sector could be the key to revitalising Melbourne’s struggling CBD.

Executive director of the Property Council of Victoria, Danni Hunter, says creative industries have left the heart of the city over the past two decades.

But with more than 13 per cent of CBD office vacant in March, due to the effects of COVID-19, the return of the city’s ailing creative sector could be the key to bringing life back to the city.

Ms Hunter says it’ll take combined efforts from the property industry, council and state government to entice creative industries to open up in the CBD.

“It’s important the property industry does take a look at rents,” she told 3AW’s Ross and Russel.

“I think there’s some work that the city council and also the state government can do around land tax relief and rate relief for people that are supporting those creative industries into those tenancies.

“There’s definitely a need for the Victorian government … to make sure Melbourne remains attractive.”

