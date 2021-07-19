How the Delta strain may force the reinstatement of JobKeeper

An economist warns the federal government will have little choice but to reinstate the JobKeeper scheme if Sydney and Melbourne remain in lockdown for an extended period.

Chris Richardson, from Deloitte Access Economics, told 3AW he didn’t believe “we were there yet” but said government needed to be ready to implement the scheme again at “really short notice”.

“Delta is a bit of a gamechanger,” Mr Richardson said.

He said “there was no alternative” but vaccination to ending the constant lockdown woes.

Picture by Getty iStock