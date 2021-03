Employers will be given at least $1.2 billion to hire 70,000 apprentices in the next year in a plan the Morrison government hopes will help Australia avoid a youth unemployment crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to be a great subsidy for wages,” Dianne Dayhew, CEO of the National Apprentice Employment Network, told 3AW Breakfast.

Picture by Getty iStock