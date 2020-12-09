3AW
How the government is taking on Facebook and Google with ‘world first’ legislation

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Josh Frydenberg says he’s introducing “world first” legislation into parliament today that will force tech giants such as Google and Facebook to pay news organisations for access to their journalism.

And they’re not happy about it, according to the federal treasurer.

“It’s fair to say they didn’t want any legislation, at all,” he told 3AW Mornings.

Google and Facebook will be required to negotiate with Australian news outlets to use their content.

If the parties can’t strike a deal, then the regulator would step and set a price.

