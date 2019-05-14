How the Greens are hoping to ‘send a shock wave’ through the Liberals on Saturday

Richard Di Natale says the Greens are hoping to “send a shock wave through the Liberal Party” at this weekend’s federal election.

The party is closing in on two Liberal strongholds in Melbourne – the seats of Kooyong and Higgins – with pre-election polls suggesting the Liberals have a fight on their hands.

Higgins has been Liberal since the seat was created in 1949, with former Prime Minister Harold Holt and Peter Costello, the longest-serving Treasurer in Australia’s history, among those to hold office there over the years.

It’s been vacated by Kelly O’Dwyer’s resignation.

And the Greens are closing in.

“It would send a shock wave through the Liberal Party,” Greens leader Richard Di Natale said on 3AW Drive.

He said those living in the seat were “educated people” concerned by climate change and what it means for the future of their “kids and grandkids”.

