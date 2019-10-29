How the idea of Netflix was born from a beloved Disney movie

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has shared the story behind the success of the biggest streaming platform in the world.

Streaming giant Netflix has 151 million subscribers worldwide but the idea didn’t come about easily.

Mr Randolph tells Ross Greenwood it seemed a bit out there when it came to him.

“My daughter was up late one night and the only thing that would get her back to bed was popping in the cassette of a Disney movie.

“And the next day as I somewhat groggily got in the car with Reed to drive to work I said ‘maybe video rental… maybe we could do an internet version of Blockbuster.’”

Image: Getty/NurPhoto