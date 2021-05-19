How the immigration slump due to COVID-19 will impact Australia

The slump in immigration caused by pandemic border closures will leave the economy smaller and the population older than would otherwise have been the case.

Professor Peter McDonald, immigration expert and demographer at ANU, told Tom Elliott it would have some “big impacts” on society.

“Obviously tourism and universities are smashed by this,” he said.

“And then there are also problems in certain industries with labour – hospitality, horticulture, aged care and construction, as well.”

