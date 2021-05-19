3AW
How the immigration slump due to COVID-19 will impact Australia

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The slump in immigration caused by pandemic border closures will leave the economy smaller and the population older than would otherwise have been the case.

Professor Peter McDonald, immigration expert and demographer at ANU, told Tom Elliott it would have some “big impacts” on society.

“Obviously tourism and universities are smashed by this,” he said.

“And then there are also problems in certain industries with labour – hospitality, horticulture, aged care and construction, as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain

Picture by Getty iStock

