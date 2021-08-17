How the loss of their ‘third place’ is proving the biggest challenge for many in lockdown

The loss of a person’s ‘third place’ outside of home and work is presenting the biggest challenge for many during lockdown, whether that be a sporting club, the gym, a university group or the local pub.

Dr Tony Matthews, senior lecturer in urban and environmental planning at Griffith University, told Tom Elliott it was understandable.

“They are very important to people, as a general rule, and they are especially important to people at the moment and the lack of access people have to third places at the moment is a real problem across the whole country,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock