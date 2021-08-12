How the pandemic pushed pet prices through the roof

Tom Elliott admits he was left shocked after hearing about a person who was recently asked to pay $10,000 for a golden retriever puppy.

It turns out pet prices have gone through the roof recently, with more people than ever before spending time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am shocked at how much money people will pay for a dog,” Tom Elliott said.

He spoke with Vickie Davy, co-founder and CEO of PetRescue, about the latest trends in pet ownership on Thursday.

Press PLAY below to hear what she had to say

Picture by Getty iStock