3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the pandemic pushed pet prices through the roof

34 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for How the pandemic pushed pet prices through the roof

Tom Elliott admits he was left shocked after hearing about a person who was recently asked to pay $10,000 for a golden retriever puppy.

It turns out pet prices have gone through the roof recently, with more people than ever before spending time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am shocked at how much money people will pay for a dog,” Tom Elliott said.

He spoke with Vickie Davy, co-founder and CEO of PetRescue, about the latest trends in pet ownership on Thursday.

Press PLAY below to hear what she had to say

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332