3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the proposed new freight terminal will take trucks off busy Melbourne roads

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for How the proposed new freight terminal will take trucks off busy Melbourne roads

The federal infrastructure minister is confident the Andrews Government will approve a multi-billion dollar intermodal freight terminal in Melbourne.

The government has pledged to pay at least $2 billion of the $4 billion cost.

The terminal would be built at either Truganina or Beveridge and would create a train link between the port and terminal.

“It will take trucks off busy metropolitan arterial roads,” deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack explained.

He said he had a “good relationship” with the Victorian government and was confident the finer details would be sorted.

“We’ll get this done,” Mr McCormack said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the project

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332