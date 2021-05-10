How the proposed new freight terminal will take trucks off busy Melbourne roads

The federal infrastructure minister is confident the Andrews Government will approve a multi-billion dollar intermodal freight terminal in Melbourne.

The government has pledged to pay at least $2 billion of the $4 billion cost.

The terminal would be built at either Truganina or Beveridge and would create a train link between the port and terminal.

“It will take trucks off busy metropolitan arterial roads,” deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack explained.

He said he had a “good relationship” with the Victorian government and was confident the finer details would be sorted.

“We’ll get this done,” Mr McCormack said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the project