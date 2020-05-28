How the workplace will change after the COVID-19 pandemic

Many Victorians have been working from home since March and Premier Daniel Andrews has urged workers to continue to work from home until at least the end of June, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to one survey, two-in-three Australians say they intend to keep working from home post-pandemic.

Organisational psychologist Adam Grant says most of us will eventually return to the office, but the workplace will be different.

“I think a lot of people will want to (go back to work)”, he told 3AW’s Kate and Quarters, filling in for Ross and John.

“People need face time in order to get promoted.”

Mr Grant said our attitudes towards work are likely to be different after the pandemic, and it’s likely workplaces will introduce more flexible work arrangements.

Research suggests those who begin working during a recession or downturn are happier with their jobs a decade later, irrespective of how much they earn.

“There is that lingering sense that you were lucky to have a job and I think we’re all going to have a little bit more of that than we did before,” Mr Grant said.

Press PLAY below for more.