How this Constable is hoping to raise money for his fallen comrades

More than a month after the Eastern Freeway tragedy, a police officer has hit the road to raise money for the families of his fallen comrades.

Constable David Moloney, who was a friend of Constable Glen Humphris, set off from Broadmeadows police station and has been running since 4am.

He’s aiming to clock up 100 kilometres by 6pm tonight, raising money for the Police Legacy program.

While out of practice, Constable Moloney told Neil Mitchell he was confident he’d make the time!

“It’s going to be close,” he said.

“I’ve done 100 kilometres before, but it’s been three years.

“Things are a bit slow, at the moment!”

