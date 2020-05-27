3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How this Constable is hoping to raise money for his fallen comrades

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

More than a month after the Eastern Freeway tragedy, a police officer has hit the road to raise money for the families of his fallen comrades.

Constable David Moloney, who was a friend of Constable Glen Humphris, set off from Broadmeadows police station and has been running since 4am.

He’s aiming to clock up 100 kilometres by 6pm tonight, raising money for the Police Legacy program.

While out of practice, Constable Moloney told Neil Mitchell he was confident he’d make the time!

“It’s going to be close,” he said.

“I’ve done 100 kilometres before, but it’s been three years.

“Things are a bit slow, at the moment!”

Click PLAY below to hear David speak with Neil!

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332