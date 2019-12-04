3AW
How three heroes (and a brilliant phone app) kept Suzi alive

5 hours ago
in studio with neil mitchell

Suzi Young is a 36-year-old who collapsed at a Northcote working bee in July this year.

And she wouldn’t be here today if not for three heroes who stepped in.

One of those was Ross Wyatt, her husband, along with Paul Hosking and Jess Fitzgerald.

Suzi and Ross joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Friday as part of Community Hero Day.

They were joined by MICA paramedic Andrea, who explained how the GoodSAM phone app worked.

It played a crucial role in keeping Suzi alive.

You can find out more about the GoodSAM application here.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

