How Tiffany ended up close and personal with a fox!

Tiffany Warner was out for a walk with a friend at Mount Macedon when they came across a fox.

She’s a photographer, so naturally wanted to take a photo.

But she only had her phone with her!

But it didn’t matter.

She managed to captured a handful of pictures of the usually shy creature.

Tiffany told Neil Mitchell she was laying flat on the road as the inquisitive fox got closer and closer.

