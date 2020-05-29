3AW
131332
How Tiffany ended up close and personal with a fox!

15 mins ago
see all the pictures!

Tiffany Warner was out for a walk with a friend at Mount Macedon when they came across a fox.

She’s a photographer, so naturally wanted to take a photo.

But she only had her phone with her!

But it didn’t matter.

She managed to captured a handful of pictures of the usually shy creature.

Tiffany told Neil Mitchell she was laying flat on the road as the inquisitive fox got closer and closer.

Click PLAY below to hear what unfolded!

News
