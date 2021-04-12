3AW
How to address the AstraZeneca vaccine’s ‘PR problem’ 

3 hours ago
Article image for How to address the AstraZeneca vaccine’s ‘PR problem’ 

The chair of the Victorian Council of the Australian Medical Association says the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains “very effective” in preventing people from contracting the coronavirus.

There are fears the vaccine has a PR problem after the Australian government advised those under 50 to try and get the Pfizer vaccine, if possible.

It’s led to some apprehension in the community about the safety of the AstraZeneca jab.

But Dr Mukesh Haikerwal said the positives far outweighed the extremely rare negatives.

“At the age of 50 and over the (AstraZeneca) vaccine remains a good choice and is very effective,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“In Britain, where people have been getting this vaccine, they haven’t been infected, they didn’t get COVID.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

