How to attend Michael Gudinski’s state memorial service next week

Anybody wanting to attend a state memorial service for Michael Gudinski next Wednesday is being asked to register their interest online from 5pm this afternoon.

The Australian music figure died unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 68.

It’s understood singer Ed Sheeran has flown into Australia and is in quarantine, preparing to perform at the service at Rod Laver Arena.

Seating will be reserved in the arena for official guests, family, friends, colleagues and industry representatives.

Members of the public wanting to attend must register their interest from 5pm via the Victorian Government website.

The service will also be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, people are being asked to make a donation to Support Act, which provides crisis relief for those in the entertainment industry.

