3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How to attend Michael Gudinski’..

How to attend Michael Gudinski’s state memorial service next week

8 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for How to attend Michael Gudinski’s state memorial service next week

Anybody wanting to attend a state memorial service for Michael Gudinski next Wednesday is being asked to register their interest online from 5pm this afternoon.

The Australian music figure died unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 68.

It’s understood singer Ed Sheeran has flown into Australia and is in quarantine, preparing to perform at the service at Rod Laver Arena.

Seating will be reserved in the arena for official guests, family, friends, colleagues and industry representatives.

Members of the public wanting to attend must register their interest from 5pm via the Victorian Government website.

The service will also be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, people are being asked to make a donation to Support Act, which provides crisis relief for those in the entertainment industry.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332