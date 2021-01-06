3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dr Michael Carr-Gregg’s tips..

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg’s tips to cope with hotel quarantine

7 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Dr Michael Carr-Gregg’s tips to cope with hotel quarantine

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has shared some tips for those who are struggling to cop with quarantine requirements.

It comes after Anita spoke with 3AW Mornings on Wednesday.

She is only a few days into quarantine after arriving back in Melbourne from Newcastle.

She broke down in tears, telling Tony Jones she was “traumatised” by the experience and wanted to go home.

Click PLAY below to hear her speak with 3AW

Dr Carr-Gregg said it was important to keep your mind occupied.

Click PLAY below to hear his advice

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332