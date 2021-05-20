How to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

An Australian professor of public health says she’ll be surprised if more than 60 per cent of Australians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Julie Leask, a World Health Organisation advisor in vaccine uptake, told Neil Mitchell.

“I want to see a lot of Australians vaccinated because I know, as a public health person, that it will make a difference to our health and safety.”

She said more education and encouragement was needed.

“We do need a campaign, that’s for sure,” she said.

“We need people turning up at those hubs and getting vaccinated.”

